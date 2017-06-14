Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Mama Africa defends sex workers NEW ERA VIDEOSpecial Focus Video: Mama Africa defends sex workers June 14, 20170233 tweet Mama Africa defends sex workers RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NationalWomen advised to refrain from prostitution Crime and CourtsChild prostitution convict faces sentencing NationalPrisons deny offender got pregnant in their careLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here five − = 1 LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 18.6 ° C 20 ° 17 ° 29% 1.9kmh 0%Thu 18 °Fri 17 °Sat 19 °Sun 22 °Mon 23 ° HIV/AIDSGeingos pledges support to HIV group June 13, 20170HIV home testing popular among youth May 24, 20170HIV survey nurses want more money May 24, 20170