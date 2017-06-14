Three Jakob Marengo learners among top ten

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Jakob Marengo Secondary School last Friday celebrated three of its learners who are were among the top ten learners in the final National Senior Certificate examination (ordinary level) in 2016 in the Khomas Region.

Giovani Pitra was first with the following marks: A* x 2, 2 As and 3 Cs. Victor Pedro came third, with one A*, and 2 As. Felix Figuereido came 8th also with one A*s and two As.

What makes their achievements so remarkable is the fact that when these learners joined the school, they were not fluent in English.

Isabel Armindo obtained 4 As, 2 Bs and one C in her final Grade 12 examination in 2014. She obtained 41 out of 42 points.

In the same year Hucui Oscar obtained an A* in Agriculture, Physical Science and Portuguese – and A in Mathematics, a B in Biology and a D in English in Grade 12, scoring 41 out of 42 points. Quinga Jelson obtained an A in the following subjects in Grade 10 last year: Portuguese, Life Science, Mathematics, Geography and Physical Science, and obtained 40 points out of 42.

Immaculate Mogotsi from Gobabis, a graduate of Jakob Marengo, who studied at the institution 24 years ago, was the main speaker, who addressed the learners through a motivational speech. She is now a researcher and lecturer at the University of Namibia (Unam).

Natalie de Oliviera Ndebele of Banco Atlantico and Feliciano Dos Santos, the press attaché of the Angolan Embassy, both encouraged the learners to make use of the opportunities they have to complete their schooling.