MTC Sam Nujoma Half Marathon launched

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Local long distance runners are geared up and ready to strut their stuff at this year’s 7th edition of the popular MTC Sam Nujoma Half Marathon, which was officially launched in the capital yesterday.

The race, which is set for August 27, will commence at the Doc Jubber Hockey fields in Olympia and will take athletes through the winding streets of various Windhoek suburbs before making their way back to the finish line, which will also be at Doc Jubber Hockey fields.

MTC has contributed over N$885,000 since the half marathon’s inception.

Athletics Namibia (AN) is the organiser of the MTC-sponsored race. The race will include 21-km, 10-km and 5-km races open to local and international runners. Winners’ prizes will range from N$10,000 for the top winners in the male and female categories, while general prize monies of about N$1,000 also be given to various winners, as per their events.

Last year, the race attracted over 470 athletes and this year the organisers have expressed their desire to see more local and international participants. Kenyan runner Sammy Kipkoech Tum and Namibia’s Helalia Johannes were last year’s winners of the men and women’s races.

In his keynote address, read on his behalf by Namibia Sport Commission (NSC) chairperson Joel Matheus, Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Jerry Ekandjo said the half marathon represents the values and principles of founding president Sam Nujoma, which include a disciplined lifestyle and enhancing the balance between body and mind through physical activity.

The minister further stated that the benefits of taking part in sports are not only health-related, but also economical. “Sport reduces health costs, increases productivity and helps the youth to be disciplined,” he said.