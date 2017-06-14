Geingob hails late Alwina Petersen

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-President Hage Geingob has hailed the late Alwina Petersen for her hard work, saying her bravery and selfless dedication helped backstop the pro-liberation efforts of her bother, the late Hendrik Witbooi, and others.

He said Petersen’s actions exemplified the spirit of the Witbooi clan, following in the footsteps of the iconic Namibian leader Kaptein Hendrik Witbooi (!Nanseb).

“We are therefore honoured to pay a befitting farewell to a grandmother, mother, sister, freedom fighter and hero of Namibia’s liberation struggle,” said Geingob in a statement yesterday.

Petersen died last week Tuesday aged 89. She was born at the farm !Haoxa-!nas on the outskirts of Gibeon in the Hardap Region. She will be buried at Gibeon on a date to be confirmed.

She was the great granddaughter of the late Kaptein Hendrik Witbooi and elder sister of the late Kaptein Dr Reverend Hendrik Witbooi.

Geingob said when guerrilla fighters carried out their missions during Namibia’s liberation struggle, they relied on people like Petersen who provided rearguard support for the fighters.

“As we pay our respect to our fallen Mother, let us remember the words of the Lord from 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 which reads, ‘But I do not want you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning those who have fallen asleep, lest you sorrow as others who have no hope’,” said Geingob.

“’For if we believe that Jesus dies and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who sleep in Jesus.’”

Geingob said “although our hearts are heavy, for she is no longer with us, let us have hope.”

“Let us have hope that Mother Comrade Alwina Petersen has not only died as a freedom fighter for Namibia but as a fighter for the good of mankind,” said Geingob.