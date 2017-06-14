Fistball league resumes this weekend

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Windhoek-based Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) will be buzzing with excitement when the 3rd round of the Bank Windhoek National Fistball League continues on Saturday.

A number of competitive encounters are expected in both the National A and B leagues, starting from 08h30. The day kicks off with a match between the two Cohen teams CFC 1 and 2 that will face each other in the first encounter of the National A League. Log leaders CFC 1 have so far won every set.

The latest news coming from the organisers of the league is that a player from CFC 2 has been promoted to CFC 1 to fill the void left by two players that left the team. This presents a huge challenge for CFC 2 as they will now have to work harder to win a set.

The pressure on every team member has increased. It remains to be seen how the team will cope on the day. It will be a difficult task for the reserve team to win a set because of this latest development. In the next encounter Cohen 1 will go head to head against SKW 1 – both teams are on 18 points.

Although SKW 1 are the favourites, this will be an interesting match to watch, since both camps are up for the challenge. In the game thereafter, SKW 1 will go up against CFC 2. The second clash of the three teams will also take place in this order.

In the National B League, SKW 2 aim to increase their four-point lead over runner-up SFC. The defending champions must battle it out against CFC 3, DTS and their closest rivals, SFC 1. DTS is the surprise team of the season.

Only one point separates them from SFC and thus DTS has the chance to pass the Swakopmund team. Later on DTS will come up against SFC 1 and Cohen 3. The latter (Cohen 3) is ranked fourth with five points on the table – they have so far had a disappointing season.

As a result, the qualification for the playoffs is almost unattainable for the champions should they not collect some vital points in this league round. The team spirits are on a high and everything is set for a thrilling competitive weekend in the third round of the Bank Windhoek National Fistball League.