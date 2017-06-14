Ethiopia launches online entry visa application and issuance

Staff Reporter

Addis Ababa-The Ethiopian Immigration and Nationality Affairs main department in collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines has finalised preparations of the initial phase to commence an e-visa service for international visitors to Ethiopia, effective June 12.

The e- visa is processed and issued online on a single webpage, where applicants apply, pay and secure their entry visa online. Once the online application is approved, applicants will receive an email authorising them to travel to Ethiopia and will get their passport stamped with the visa upon arrival in Addis Ababa.

Regarding the new service, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Tewolde GebreMariam remarked that “Ethiopia, the oldest independent civilisation in Africa and one of the oldest in the world, is endowed with historical places, natural beauty, colourful and diverse cultural activities and various endemic wild animals, which are of great interest to international tourists.

“However, we have not made best use of these natural resources to attract large number of tourists. To this effect, this project is part of a new national initiative to transform the tourism sector in the country. The full commencement of the online visa application and issuance system will promote tourism, trade and investment to the country. It will save time, energy and cost for travelers to Ethiopia in addition to the simplicity and convenience that it facilitates.

“With direct flights to/from more than 95 destinations from all corners of the world operated by the most modern airplanes, we will continue to make travel to Ethiopia, dependable, easy, convenient and affordable. I will take this opportunity to thank our IT team and our colleagues at the main department for immigration and nationality affairs for the commendable collaboration and the job well done.”

“We are glad that we have been working together with Ethiopian Airlines for the effective implementation of e-visa facilities at Bole International Airport. Now international visitors to Ethiopia, from countries provisioned for visa upon arrival, will make use of this service.

“Moreover, we have set up separate counters to process the visas of travellers under electronic travel authorisation,” Gebreyohannes Teklu, the director of the main department for immigration and nationality affairs said.