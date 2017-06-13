Home Education Video: Students march to Ministry of Education EducationNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Students march to Ministry of Education June 13, 20170295 tweet Students march to Ministry of Education RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FeaturesTriumph over great adversityLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here − two = 35,876FollowersFollow13,440FollowersFollow#TRENDINGSports add flavour to Police Day February 23, 2015Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo is no more June 9, 2017Pensioner says he has no memory of wife’s murder June 6, 2017Finance explains Public Procurement Bill April 17, 2014Load more #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 7.6 ° C 10 ° 5 ° 75% 2.1kmh 0%Thu 18 °Fri 17 °Sat 22 °Sun 22 °Mon 22 °