Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Mannetti assess loss to Guinea-Bissau NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Mannetti assess loss to Guinea-Bissau June 13, 20170134 tweet Mannetti assess loss to Guinea-Bissau RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Warriors to honour international obligations NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Brave Warriors not ready yet NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Mannetti monitoring local playersLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here + six = fifteen LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 7.6 ° C 10 ° 5 ° 75% 2.1kmh 0%Thu 18 °Fri 17 °Sat 22 °Sun 22 °Mon 22 ° HIV/AIDSGeingos pledges support to HIV group June 13, 20170HIV home testing popular among youth May 24, 20170HIV survey nurses want more money May 24, 20170