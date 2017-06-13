Vengeful former learner vandalises school

John Muyamba

Rundu-A 19-year-old man was arrested yesterday morning after he maliciously damaged windows at his former primary school at Muhopi.

The incident in which the suspect targeted classrooms occurred on Sunday at 21h00 at Muhopi Primary School, some 24 km along the gravel road east of Rundu in Mashare Constituency.

Muhopi Primary in Kavango East suspended classes on Monday and also requested some parents to assist in cleaning up the broken glass from the shattered classroom windows, as it posed a danger of injury to learners.

The suspect, who cannot be named as he has yet to appear in court, was spotted in a rage by members of the Man and Women Network involved in community policing at the village.

“The suspect also beat up the volunteers with the metal object with which he smashed the windows,” said acting school headmaster Matheu Marungu.

During the fit of rage the suspect smashed the windows to seven permanent and two makeshift classrooms. According to the school authorities, the suspect caused the damage in revenge for having suspended him in 2014 after he belittled and insulted a teacher at the school.

“He said he did it as revenge to the school, for suspending him in 2014 when he was found guilty by the school of insulting a teacher. After Grade 7 he went to Ngone Combined School, where he recently dropped out of Grade 10,” Marungu said.

The school is worried about the cost of the damage and considering the current financial constraints faced by the Ministry of Education is thus unsure when the damage will be repaired.