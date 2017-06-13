Tyson ready to defend title in style

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-After stylishly outfoxing Polish opponent Rafal Jackiewicz to capture the World Boxing Federation (WBF) world welterweight title last December, Namibia’s veteran pugilist Bethuel ‘Tyson’ Uushona is again raring to go and can’t wait to make his first title defense.

Come July 1, Uushona will headline Salute Boxing Academy (SBA)’s second boxing bonanza of the year when he puts his belt on the line against Russia’s Roman Belaev at the Windhoek Ramatex Hall. The boxing bonanza will be staged under the theme ‘Defending My National Pride’.

During yesterday’s press conference at Hilton Hotel, Uushona assured his fans that his upcoming fight meant much more than his previous fights, as it will mark a defining moment in his career and will be dedicated to Namibia’s fallen liberation struggle icon, Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, who died on Friday.

Also on the cards that night will be Namibia’s middleweight boxer, Lucas ‘The Demolisher’ Ndafoluma, who will take on South Africa’s Barend van Rooyen for the vacant IBO All Africa title.

It will be Ndafoluma’s first international title shot as a professional and he will be expected to deliver fireworks against his equally determined South African opponent. Also at yesterday’s conference, Ndefoluma promised nothing but a win, which he said would be dedicated to his fans and would equally serve as a warning that he is finally here to stay.

Some of the boxers on the card that will fight for national titles include Vakufilapo ‘Cowboy’ Nashivela vs Simeon Shafodino (Junior Middleweight national title), David ‘Opuwo Flash’ Shinuna vs Immanuel Andeleki (Junior Lightweight national title), and a number of other top fighters from Salute Boxing Academy.