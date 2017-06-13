Street-fight intervention claims cop’s life

Helvy Shaanika

Ongwediva-The police in Oshana have opened a murder case after an off-duty member of the Special Field Force (SFF) police unit succumbed to head injuries he sustained while stopping a street fight.

According to Oshana Police Acting Regional Commander Deputy Commissioner Nico Steenkamp, Matheus Petrus Kakunya, aged 53, died at Onandjokwe State Hospital on Sunday where he was rushed to earlier on Saturday night.

It is alleged that on Saturday Kakunya was at Okamanya village, when a fight broke between some people. He tried to intervene to stop a fight between a suspect and another unnamed person.

In the process the suspect allegedly threw a fatal blow at Kakunya’s head with an unidentified object. He was rushed to Onandjokwe State Hospital, but died the following day.

Kakunya was a police officer stationed at the SFF unit at Ondangwa police station. According to Steenkamp the murder suspect is still at large.