Enduro Series heads to Uis

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Bank Windhoek National Enduro Championship will enter the second half of the championship on Saturday, with round four slated for Uis. The race is co-sponsored by Central Earth Moving and Brandberg Rest Camp.

The event in Uis comprises of a mix of technical and fast riding, with sections passing through quarries and super soft dunes. Spectators will have a lot of action and viewing pleasure from an elevated plateau, overlooking large parts of the race course.

Joern Greiter (KTM) will seek to keep his clean sheet of victories this season in the Senior Motorbike Riders Class. However, last year’s winner, Frank Ahlreip (KTM) and Kai Hohmeier (KTM), will be chasing Greiter to close the championship gap.

The Clubmans Motorbike Class is set for an exciting race as championship leader Juergen Gladis (KTM) and youngster Liam Gilchrust (Husqvarna) are expected to keep up their good performances. Wayne Schablinski (KTM) and the winner at Otjihase, Duard Wiese (KTM), will be in contention for victory too.

In the Off-road Bikes Class, which provides newcomers with an adequate track to enter the competition, championship leader Teddy Kausch (KTM) will seek yet another victory, while Johan van der Merwe (KTM) and young talent Keanu Weber-Trianus (KTM), will have their say too.

Christina Eins (KTM) is expected to keep the ladies’ flag flying in this class. In the Development Class for youngsters, a high turnout is expected to challenge the leader, Dylan Hilfiker (KTM).

In the Open Quads Class, J L Oppermann (Honda), has accumulated a comfortable gap to the second and third placed riders, while 2016 champion, Shannon Rowland (Honda), will seek to remain in the lead of the Ladies Quad Class.

After the main event, a hill climb competition will be staged, promising great entertainment for Enduro enthusiasts and spectators alike. The venue can be found following the sign boards and the markers in Uis until you reach the Pit Area.

The Namibian Enduro Club offers quad and off-road motorbike enthusiasts the possibility to enjoy the enduro sport and encourages newcomers to join.

For more information consult the Namibian Enduro Club website www.namibianenduro.com or the Facebook page, where more info and the link to the online registration is available.