Swapo will never compromise its principles – Geingob

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-Swapo Party President Hage Geingob has said the party will never compromise on its principles, which include unifying the people of Namibia, irrespective of race, religion, sex or ethnic origin.

Swapo espouses a democratic, vibrant and peace-loving nation.

“You can negotiate on everything but not on principles,” said Geingob quoting the late Commandante Fidel Castro.

Speaking at the opening of the Swapo Party Central Committee meeting in the capital on Saturday, Geingob said the party made a promise to the Namibian people that it will be the party that will transform the country into a developed nation.

“As we prepare to engage each other in comradely deliberation let us ensure we keep that thought at the forefront of our minds,” said Geingob who is also the head of state.

He said cadres should continue ensuring the government remains dedicated and committed to improving the quality of life of all Namibians.

“This is the message we should all ensure is transmitted in every region, every town, every constituency and every village in our country.”

He said Swapo must, and will always put, the people first before individual interest.

“With that being said, we must all take pride in the fact that 57 years after our party’s founding Swapo remains as relevant and as strong as it ever was.” “That is due to the fact that Swapo is a party that was built on strong principles. It is a party that has always been committed to peace, justice and democracy,” he added.

Geingob said under Swapo’s leadership Namibia is rooted in the principles of democracy, the rule of law and justice for all.

“We have created and established the institutional framework that has resulted in a robust governance architecture, characterized by regular free and fair elections and peaceful leadership succession.”

He said Swapo has ensured peace and stability, but after 27 years, people’s attention has now turned to economic prosperity. “People want food, decent shelter and clothes.”

“We have therefore entered the second phase of the struggle and once again the people look to the Swapo Party leadership to steer the country towards the attainment of economic emancipation.”