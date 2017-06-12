SDFN to pay N$8.7 million for erven

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-The Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN) will fork out at least N$8.7 million for 100 unserviced residential plots that have been allocated to them by the Walvis Bay Town Council to assist them get proper houses.

The council during an ordinary council meeting held last Tuesday at the town confirmed it would offer 100 erven by means of private transaction to the federation.

The said erven are in Extension7 in Kuisebmond.

According to the council the federation initially applied for 350 erven from the 1,020 erven that were serviced under the mass urban and rural land servicing programme rolled out in Walvis Bay, Oshakati and Windhoek.

However, the municipality of Walvis Bay already under the programme has allocated extensions 5, 6 and 7 in Kuisebmond and Extension 7 in Narraville to the ministry.

The council added the extensions have already been provided with infrastructure and 1,020 serviced erven were made available.

A show house project was also launched by the ministry to enable local contractors to build prototype houses, which is currently still underway.

The shack dwellers are required to pay 5 percent of the purchase price when they sign the sale agreement and the remaining balance be paid over a period of 180 months as per ministerial approval. The shack dwellers are also expected to advertise the terms and conditions at their own coast.

They are furthermore required to develop the plots within 12 months from date of transfer in the deeds office. Failing to comply would result in the undeveloped erven reverting back to the council at the expense of the federation.

According to the council no informal structures such as shebeens, bars or any illegal structure will be allowed on any of the erven.