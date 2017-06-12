Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo – the timeline

22 August 1924: Born at Omangundu village newe Ondangwa

1950: Graduated as a teacher at St Mary’s School

1951: Left for Cape Town, South Africa

1952 – 1953: Worked as a railway police officer

1957: Joined the African National Congress (ANC) at Cape Town

1957: Co-founded the Ovamboland People’s Congress (OPC), forerunner of the Ovamboland People’s Organization (OPO)

1958: Sent a petition to the United Nations, with the assistance of Mburumba Kerina and Michael Scott

1960: Appointed secretary-general after OPO reconstituted itself as Swapo

1966: Arrested and taken to Pretoria, where he and other Namibians were tortured and interrogated

1967: Put on trial with 36 other Namibians

1968: Sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment and incarcerated at Robben Island (he spent most of his time in solitary confinement)

1 March 1984: Released from Robben Island

1984: Became a member of the Swapo Central Committee and Politburo and elected Swapo secretary-general

November 1989 to March 1990: Member of the Constituent Assembly

1990: Became a member of the National Assembly and appointed minister of mines and energy

1993: Married Vicky Erenstein

March 1999: Appointed minister of labour

August 2002: Appointed minister of prisons

2004: Chose not to run for a seat in the National Assembly in time for 2004 general election

2007: Failed to be elected to the Swapo Politburo for the first time in the party’s history

9 June 2017: Passed away at the age of 92