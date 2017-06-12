Castle Lite stand wins Gold Award at tourism expo

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Caste Lite’s stand at the Windhoek Tourism Expo 2017 was the recipient of the Gold Award for an outstanding exhibition booth.

Namibia Media Holdings together with the public voted in favour of the visually stunning stand, with Arrie Hougaard, who is the general manager of NMH, handing over the award.

The expo was also the perfect time to kick off the #Breakthehabit campaign by SABMiller. A campaign focused on curbing drunk driving in Windhoek and the rest of Namibia. Raising awareness and facilitating the idea of not drinking and driving is a cause that Castle Lite’s parent company SABMiller feels very strongly about and is committed to promote. Together with partners the #Breakthehabit campaign will be rolled out throughout Namibia in the coming months.

The Castle Lite stand was created around the concept of the Caste Lite Unlocks Series promotion, where through purchasing a Castle Lite product consumers stand the chance to win tickets to the highly anticipated concert of Travis Scott and Bryson Tiller in Johannesburg, South Africa on June 15, as well as cash and airtime.

Together with Ogilvy Namibia it all came together in a matter of weeks and the stand personified the Castle Lite brand.

When asked, Maija Liisa Prinszonsky, corporate affairs manager at SABMiller said: “It’s great to see a concept come to life at an important event like the Windhoek Tourism Expo and to be able to launch the #Breakthehabit drink driving campaign together with our partner Dial-A-Cab. Winning the Gold Award is just the icing on the cake.”