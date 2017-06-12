Another airline confirmed for Hosea Kutako airport

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has confirmed that European airline Eurowings will make its much anticipated maiden flight to Windhoek in the morning of July 13 at 09h25. Described as a low-cost airline, Eurowings will be landing at Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA).

The new route, which is scheduled to commence around the second week of July, will operate two weekly direct flights on a Monday and Thursday with the Airbus A330-200 that accommodates 310 passengers.

Eurowings specialises in affordable direct flights within Europe and from its Cologne/Bonn location to attractive long-haul destinations. The airline currently offers more than 140 destinations in over 40 countries worldwide.

Eurowings, which has been in operation since 2015, is modelled on the successful Germanwings airline. Since inception, the airline has been offering more than 150 low cost connections to all major cities in Germany, across Europe and to attractive long-haul destinations such as Cape Town, Miami, Orlando, Las Vegas, Seattle, Mauritius, Bangkok, Cancun, Havanna, Varadero, Punta Cana, Puerto Plata, Montego Bay and Windhoek.

Eurowings offers three price categories that offer a suitable fare for all, each with a different suite of services for the individual. Eurowings prides itself on the fact that its fares have one thing in common, that is no hidden surcharges.

Thus far, airlines calling at HKIA are Air Namibia, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Condor, South African Airways, South African Express, British Airways (Comair) and TAAG Angola.

“In efforts to alleviate infrastructural overload and create favourable atmosphere for our customers, NAC in collaboration with our airport stakeholders have introduced portable check-in counters to ease the dreaded queues,” said NAC spokesperson Toska Sem in the company’s latest commercial newsletter.

She added that other developments to be shortly introduced at HKIA include a restaurant and coffee shop at the general public area (non-restricted area), a brand-new duty-free shop on arrivals in the terminal building and a common fuel facility serviced by Namcor which is to be completed by April 2018.