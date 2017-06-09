Star of the Week: Professor Lazarus Hangula

Our Star of the Week is Professor Lazarus Hangula the Vice Chancellor of the University of Namibia (Unam) that produces yoghurt and other daily products from its Neudamm and Ongongo campuses.

Unam is currently working with the Namibian Standards Institution (NSI) in the development of standards for yoghurt and other dairy products. Other products that are in the pipeline ready for standards development include food and beverages from indigenous plants and fruits. We hope this development will go a long way to add value to these dairy products and make them available for the local market outside the ambit of the Unam market to which these goods are currently available.