Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, Namibia’s iconic son, liberation struggle hero and former Robben Island prisoner, is no more. He passed away this afternoon at the age of 92 years. Born on 22 August 1924, ya Toivo was the co-founder of the South West African People’s Organisation (SWAPO), as well as the founder of the Ovambo People’s Organisation (OPO) in 1959. He spent 16 years on Robben Island.