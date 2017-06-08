Home National Video: Jooste on challenges facing SOE’s NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Jooste on challenges facing SOE’s June 8, 2017087 tweet Jooste on challenges facing SOE’s RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NationalCall for medical fund for SOEs WorldProper functioning SOEs would lift burden on taxpayers – Jooste NationalGovt urged to start own construction firmLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here × two = fourteen 35,861FollowersFollow13,388FollowersFollow#TRENDINGSports add flavour to Police Day February 23, 2015Correctional officer accidently shoots inmate May 30, 2017Businessman arrested over shooting spree June 1, 2017Finance explains Public Procurement Bill April 17, 2014Load more #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 14.5 ° C 15 ° 14 ° 19% 3.1kmh 0%Fri 17 °Sat 18 °Sun 18 °Mon 23 °Tue 23 °