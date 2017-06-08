Standard Bank X-Trails off to a positive start

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The first Standard Bank Khomas Hochland X-Trails kicked off to a great start last Sunday with more participants than initially expected in action, which promises the next two will be a resounding success.

The annual sporting event took place at Farm Godeis, some 70 km west of Windhoek, where participants could either walk or run along the scenic hiking trails on the farm.

“It is with great pleasure that I can say that our first X-Trail at Farm Godeis was a resounding success, having witnessed scores of sport lovers participating in our event.”

As a financial institution, Standard Bank understands the importance sport plays in the physical wellbeing of those taking part.

“Physical activity also plays a vital role in sustaining good mental health, and we are therefore proud to be part of this annual event,” Standard Bank’s Acting Head of Marketing Sigrid Tjijorokisa said.

She added the bank had committed itself to ensuring that Namibians adopt a healthy lifestyle by aligning itself with the development of various sports in the country through sponsorships.

“So, this is not surprising that the Bank handed over an impressive sponsorship of over N$500,000 towards the event”.

Participants are allowed to choose whether they want to take part in the 7km or 16 km trail, with each challenging their mental resolve and physical endurance with the promise of great reward at the finish line.

OTB Sport’s Yvonne Brinkman expressed satisfaction with the first X-Trail, noting the record entry of 370 participants at Farm Godeis.

Farm Godeis is relatively remote, and the organisers expect 600 participants for the Avis X-Trails, as it is more accessible.

“Namibia has so much to offer in terms of nature. Being active and outdoors is a very rewarding and a healthy experience.

“The Standard Bank X-Trails offer an activity that the entire family can participate in. It’s very important for OTB that besides the competitive aspect of the event there is an integrated aspect of friends, family and community,” Brinkman said.

The event attracted a good mix of participants for the first X-Trail, featuring both competitive athletes and leisure participants.

“It is important to us that we can offer the participants something special, and Namibia has so much to offer.

“We are pleased that everything went according to plan and it is always very rewarding to aid in the growth of sports, all the while seeing people who are new to sport enjoy the trails,” she noted.

People from all walks of life participated in the event, among them, Arnold Von Wielligh who said he enjoyed the X-Trails because it was relaxing and helped him take his mind off things.

He also noted that he enjoyed the scenic trails since they offered a different view to normal road running.

First timers to the X-Trails, partners Nathalie Alexander and Peter Nashongo, said they were happy they finally took part because it lived up to their expectations.

”It is very exciting to take part in the X-Trails because it is an adventure in itself hiking through these beautiful mountains. We are also enjoying the fresh air; there is no traffic and the adrenaline is pumping through us,” Alexander said.

There were a total of eight categories for both the 7 km and 16 km trails. Overall winners were as follows:

Under 11 (7km)

Geon and Quinn Ellis (Team G&T)

Under 15 (7km)

Tristan Feldmann and Marlon Reinhardt (Team RunBoyz)

Female (7km)

Didi Förster, Silke Pritzen (Team DoubleTrouble)

Male (7km)

Eldo Nel and Marco Van Wyk (Team Helta Skeltah)

Mixed (Male and Female, 7km)

Usiel Afrikaner and Shelikita Ndahambelela (Okahandja Running Club)

Team Challenge (Female 16km)

Nadine Agnew, Alex Marco (Suga Babes)

Team Challenge (Male 16km)

Andrew Rowles, Pierre van Rensburg (Team 40 plus)

Mixed (16 km)

Barbara Ackermann, Joachim Morawetz (Couple in action)

The second X-trails takes place on Sunday, 8 July at Avis Dam in Windhoek, with a third newly added X-trail slated for 14 October this year at the Swakopmund Moon Valley to encourage more people in the coastal regions to participate.

For more information, visit the Standard Bank website at www.standardbank.com.na or the bank’s Facebook page.