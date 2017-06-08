Papama claims bronze at Comrades Marathon

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Veteran Namibian long-distance runner Albert Papama, hoisted the Namibian flag at this year’s annual Comrades Marathon when the lean athlete claimed an astonishing bronze medal in the gruelling 87-kilometre road race, last weekend.

Papama (52) clocked a time of 10-hours-19-minutes-and-zero-nine-seconds to cross the line in a strong field of highly competitive international long-distance runners.

Member of the Gobabis Front Runners Athletic Club, Papama was amongst a strong field of fifteen Namibians who lined up for the 92nd edition of the prestigious annual gathering that wound its way from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.

For the first time in the history of the global showpiece, all Namibian entrants crossed the finishing line but Papama was the only Namibian who broke the tape amongst the medal collectors.

His victory comes short on the heels of his gold medal at this year’s Rossmund Marathon race in Swakopmund where he showed his competitors a clean pair of heels in the short 10 kilometre Masters category.

Papama also placed third overall in the 32 kilometre long Husab Marathon in the Erongo region last year.

“The mere participation in the Comrades Marathon is a milestone on its own but finishing the gruesome stretch and ending up with a bronze medal puts the cherry on the cake,” a delighted Papama said.

“I would also like to thank and applaud my sponsors Colorblinds, who made it possible for me compete at one of the World’s most sought after long distance gatherings.