Indian navy heading for W/Bay

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Indian Navy ship, INS Tarkash, will make a Port Call at Walvis Bay from 15 to 18 June 2017.

INS Tarkash is a part of the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy, which is based in Mumbai under Western Naval Command.

The ship is currently on a two-month long overseas deployment in the Atlantic Ocean and the Western Indian Ocean.

INS Tarkash is a Teg Class ‘stealth’ Frigate commissioned into the Indian Navy on 9 November 2012.

The ship gets its name from a Sanskrit word meaning a “Quiver” of arrows, reminiscent of the epic battles of Ramayana and Mahabharata, the Indian High Commissioner to Namibia, Kumar Tuhin explained yesterday.

Tarkash is truly a “Quiver” with a high density of weapons and sensors manned by its highly motivated crew, making her one of the most potent platforms of the Indian Navy.

The ship carries cutting-edge weaponry, which includes the supersonic Brahmos anti-ship missiles, advanced surface-to-air missiles, 100 mm medium range guns and an optically controlled 30 mm close-in weapons system.

In addition, it carries anti-submarine and anti-ship torpedoes as well as rocket launchers.

The ship incorporates stealth features to outsmart the enemy with her reduced radar, infrared, acoustic and magnetic signatures thus, making it difficult for the enemy to detect her.

The ship is powered by four gas turbines; has sophisticated controls and is capable of cruising at speeds in excess of 30 knots. Four diesel alternators, which together produce 3.2 MW of power, supply electric power for the ship.

INS Tarkash not only bolsters the Indian Navy’s role as a key facilitator in promoting peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region, but also places it in an ideal position with respect to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities (HADR).

During Operation Rahat launched in April 2015, INS Tarkash helped evacuate stranded Indian citizens and other foreign nationals from Yemen.

The INS Tarkash has 30 officers and 250 sailors onboard.

Before arriving in Walvis Bay, INS Tarkash made port calls in several countries including, Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria and Angola. From Namibia, the ship will sail to South Africa before returning to India.

During its visit to Walvis Bay, the commanding officer is expected to pay courtesy calls on local leaders, including senior Namibian defence officers to discuss bilateral cooperation.

The officers and sailors of the Indian warship will also have interaction with the Namibian Navy, including friendly soccer and volleyball matches. The ship will be open for visits by the Namibian public from 09h00 to 12h00 on June 17.

“The port call by INS Tarkash at Walvis Bay is a demonstration of India’s warm ties with Namibia and its commitment to maritime security in the region and its solidarity with friendly countries.

“India and Namibia have very close and cordial political and diplomatic relations,” Tuhin emphasised.

The visits of President Hage Geingob to India in October 2015 for the India-Africa Forum Summit meeting, and of President Pranab Mukherjeet to Namibia in June 2016 gave a fresh impetus to bilateral relations.

Both countries were continually strengthening their ties in various other fields, including economic, cultural and defence, high commissioner Tuhin added.