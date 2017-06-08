Hyundai Elantra is now a hot sporty car

Staff Reporter

Hyundai’s all-new Elantra has arrived, and with it new attractive design lines and an exciting Sport derivative that boasts a 150 kW turbocharged petrol engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The 2017 Elantra will become available in the showrooms as either a 1.6-litre Executive, manual or automatic, 2-litre Elite petrol engine or as a 1.6-litre TGDI DCT Sport, which is powered by a turbocharged petrol engine.

All specification levels in the Executive and Elite models offer comprehensive features that the manufacturer has included in the recommended retail prices, starting at just about N$300,000 and ending somewhere around N$400,000 for the Elantra Sport with several special design, trim and technical characteristics.

“First-time drivers of the new Elantra will be pleasantly surprised to see standard features such as an 8-inch hi-resolution infotainment system, rear park assist, 6 airbags, Isofix latching points for child seats, cruise control and attractive alloy wheels on all the derivatives,” sales and operations director of Hyundai Automotive South Africa Stanley Anderson says.

Both the Elantra 1.6-litre Executive manual and automatic features a four-cylinder engine that produces 94 kW at 6,300 rpm and 154 Nm at 4,850 rpm.

The 2-litre Elantra Elite automatic has a four-cylinder engine producing a peak 115 kW at 6,200 rpm and 195 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, while the Elantra 1.6 TGDI Elite DCT Sport has an engine that produces 150 kW at 6,000 rpm and 265 Nm torque from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm.

The Elantra 1.6 Executive comes with a choice between a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission, while the Elantra 2.0 Elite is only available with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The Elantra 1.6 TGDI Elite Sport has a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters, and the driver can choose between a normal, eco or sport driving mode with the press of a button, which creates a different gear change pattern for each application.

Fuel economy ranges from 6,5 litres/100 km (manual) and 6,9 litres/100 km (auto) in the two Executive derivatives, to 8,3 litres/100 km and 7,9 litres/100 km in the Elantra 2.0 Elite auto and the Elantra 1.6 TGDI DCT Sport respectively.

Hyundai’s signature hexagonal grille gives the Elantra a strong presence from the front, with automatic projection headlamps including LED daytime running lights as part of the cluster.

The Elantra’s sporty lower front fascia integrates functional front wheel air curtains that help manage airflow from the front of the vehicle and around the wheels to minimize turbulence and wind resistance.

The rear light cluster of the new Elantra with its bright LED display is also distinctive of the Hyundai range. For the Elantra Sport, a different bottom half of the rear bumper reiterates its sporty nature, with a unique skid plate and visible chrome-plated dual exhaust pipes.

The Executive derivatives are kitted with 16-inch alloy wheels, whereas the Elite trim level includes 17-inch alloy wheels to fit its higher status.

The chrome door handles also indicate the Elite status of the two top-derivatives, with a neat puddle light in the door handles on the Elite derivatives.

Hyundai’s 5-year/150,000 km warranty and additional 2-year/500 powertrain warranty is part of the standard package, which also includes 5-year/150,000 km roadside assistance and a 5-year/90,000 km service plan.

Service intervals are 15,000 km for all derivatives, with an additional initial service after 5,000 km for the Elantra Sport.