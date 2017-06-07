Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Khomasdhal butchery up in flamesNEW ERA VIDEOSafety Video: Khomasdhal butchery up in flames June 7, 20170751 tweet Khomasdhal butchery up in flames RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR WOEMAFire fleet to the rescueLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here one + = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 24 ° C 24 ° 24 ° 8% 4.1kmh 0%Thu 11 °Fri 17 °Sat 18 °Sun 22 °Mon 21 ° HIV/AIDSHIV home testing popular among youth May 24, 20170HIV survey nurses want more money May 24, 20170N$1 billion U.S. funding to fight HIV/AIDS May 22, 20170