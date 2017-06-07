Tension and suspense over Oshikoto nomination

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Swapo primaries in Oshikoto Region – ahead of the party’s elective congress later this year – are in full swing, with regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu enjoying nominations from most districts.

Amukwiyu, deemed one of the most powerful Swapo regional coordinators in the country, could be challenged in his bid to retain his position in the region, after he lost the nomination contest to Marx Nekongo at the Omuthiya district elections held on Monday.

The district elected Nekongo as its preferred candidate for regional coordinator’s position, which would be contested at the upcoming regional elective conference.

From the seve district meetings so far, Amukwiyu won nomination from five of them. He was destined to stand unopposed until Monday’s surprise loss to Nekongo, who is due to challenge him for the position of regional coordinator. The regional coordinator, whoever it would be, would lead the region’s delegation to the Swapo congress in November.

Amukwiyu lost to Nekongo who got 67 votes, to Amukwiyu’s 48. New Era understands this was the first time during this round of district meetings that Amukwiyu faced opposition. His defeat in his home district came as a surprise.

But with nomination already secured in the districts of Oniipa, Omuntele, Onyaanya, Engodhi and Guinas, Amukwiyu remains on course as far as his re-election bid is concerned.

He is, however, yet to know his fate at Tsumeb, Olukonda, Okankolo, Onayena and Nehale lyaMpingana districts where nominations are yet to take place. The nomination for Onayena is scheduled for today.

Other candidates have also been nominated to contest at the regional conference – scheduled for June 24 – where nominees will battle for positions of regional treasurer, regional secretary and secretary for information and mobilisation.

Voting for delegates to represent the region at the Swapo congress will also be conducted at the regional conference.

Efforts to get comment from Amukwiyu proved futile as neither the calls nor text messages to his phone were answered.

Names of all candidates nominated at district level will be sent to the vetting committee which will be responsible for the selection of candidates that will qualify to vote at the regional conference.