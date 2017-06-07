Teams vie for Critical Thinking trophy

Ngaevarue Katjangua

Windhoek-Fourteen teams will compete for the coveted trophy in The Namibian newspaper Critical Thinking Competition in Rundu, Kavango East Region, from June 15-18.

The newspaper in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture officially launched this year’s competition last Wednesday.

The organisers have renamed the Critical Thinking Completion, initially launched as Namibian Public speaking and debating competition, in appreciation of the logic and critical thinking, which moves the world forward.

Editor of The Namibian Tangeni Amupadhi emphasised the importance of logic and critical thinking as the driving motive behind the renaming of the debating competition.

“We realised that is all about logic and critical thinking, because without logic and critical thinking, the world would move at a snail’s pace. I can assure you that.

“In fact, I think if we can convince the ministry we should move towards a stage where we have a subject, probably called Logic and Critical Thinking, in every institution of higher learning,” Amupadhi said.

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture’s representative, Florence Kauami, says the debate should be more than an additional or optional activity.

“I want to make it clear that debating is not an extramural activity, but a co-curricular activity which compliments the syllabus, and different subjects’ syllabus prescribe debating as a teaching/learning activity,” Kauami added.