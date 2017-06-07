Suspected poachers denied bail

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek-Four men arrested for suspected poaching activities near Khorixas on Saturday were yesterday denied bail in the Khorixas Magistrate’s Court where they appeared on seven charges.

Head of administration at Khorixas Magistrate’s Court C.N. Shafuda said the four accused – Paulus Elia, 22, Eino Shilongo, 32, Uutoni Joas, 27, and Frans Vatileni, 31, – were charged on seven counts, including possession of firearm without license, discharge of firearms contravening section 32 (1) of Act 7 of 1996, attempted murder (assault), and possession of ammunition, contravening section 33 of Act 7 of 1996.

“They were denied bail due to the seriousness of their case and because the case is of public interest,” confirmed Shafuda, who presided over the four accused’s case.

The four men who also appeared in the Khorixas Magistrate’s Court on Monday will be brought back to court on July 6 to allow for further police investigation in the interim and for their application for legal services.

One will apply for state-funded legal aid, while another will contract the services of his own lawyer and two will conduct their own defense, said Shafuda.

Kunene regional crime investigation coordinator Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Kanyetu told New Era on Monday that the suspected poachers – who were arrested after a shoot-out with police – were observed for some time after the police were alerted to their presence in the bushes near Khorixas.

“We suspect they were there with the aim of poaching and after being alerted to their presence we found them still moving,” Kanyetu said.

Meanwhile, Shafuda explained that three other men appeared in the Khorixas Magistrate’s Court on Monday for similar charges. The three – men who are Theranus Ganeb, 42, Ronaldo Guibeb, 24, and Sem Ganeb, 60 – were arrested Friday in Khorixas for hunting of protected game (zebra).

Their case was postponed to June 12 for plea and they were each granted bail of N$1,500.