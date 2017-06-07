Power Pad Girls host quiz night

Sabina Elago

Windhoek-Help keep the girls in school by sharing your African cultural knowledge at the Quiz Night with the Power Pad Girls tomorrow night at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC).

The quiz aims to enable the Power Pad Girls to continue to provide pads to schoolgirls, primarily in rural areas, along with comprehensive education.

FNCC’s communication officer, Alexandrine Guinot, says thousands of Namibian schoolgirls miss an average of three school days a month because they can’t afford menstrual pads.

“The ‘Power Pad Girls’ project is fighting this problem by providing the girls with free re-usable pads. Join us for this fun event that will also help an important cause. All proceeds collected on the night will go towards The Power Pad Project,” Guinot said in her invitation.

She says the quiz will focus on general knowledge, pop culture know-how and knowledge of African aspects.

“There will be three rounds of questions, ten questions per round and a bonus question worth five points and the teams will have a maximum of six people per team,” Guinot explained.

Entrance fee is N$40 for adults and N$30 for students. The quiz starts at 18h00.