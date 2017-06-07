Information and Communication Technology Minister Tjekero Tweya today submitted to the National Assembly the draft Social Media-Use Policy and its implementation plan. The minister also submitted the Providing Access to Public Information draft law, commonly known as ‘access to information law’, as well as the Communication Plan for the period 2016/2017 – 2019/2020, to parliament.

Cabinet recently approved the government social media use policy as a public working document, which is to provide for unified and standardised ways of using social media by the government offices.