Eenhana Galz & Goals project draws large field

Staff Reporter

Eenhana-The Regional NFA Galz & Goals Committee in the vastly populated Ohangwena region, organised a successful football and healthy lifestyle festival in Eenhana with close to five hundred young girls in attendance.

All together fourteen schools and 20 coaches from all over the region brought their girls’ teams to participate in the one day gathering that produced an electrifying atmosphere of joy and excitement never witnessed before in that neck of the woods.

Participants, aged between 10-20 years old took part in the U/13, U/15, U/17 and U/20 football matches and also engaged in educational life skills activities.

The Namibia Planned Parenthood Association (NAPPA) shared information with the girls on HIV/Aids and offered HIV counselling and testing for adults.

Teenagers against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (TADA) also provided information on the consequences of alcohol and drug abuse for youth and society in general.

“NFA Galz & Goals has been like my baby since the programme was launched in Ohangwena region in 2011. Together with the coaches and committee members, we have been working hard to continuously develop and extend the programme with the ultimate aim of contributing to the realisation of the national development goals.

“It is an unspeakable joy for me to see what we have managed to achieve and how many girls are actively part of the Galz & Goals programme,” regional coordinator of Ohangwena Galz & Goals Frederick Sitali said.

The Haindongo Primary School Team A won the U/13 section with Eenhana Senior Secondary School taking the gold medal in the U/15 age division, while the U/17 trophy went to Ocavela Combined School. Hosts Eenhana Senior Secondary School emerged victorious in the U/20 age category.

Galz & Goals expects to add more schools when the league kicks off in full swing on the 17 June this month.