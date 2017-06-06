Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Lolo reacts to NAFPU’s legal loss NEW ERA VIDEOSportSportsWorld Video: Lolo reacts to NAFPU’s legal loss June 6, 2017073 tweet Lolo reacts to NAFPU’s legal loss RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Nobody meets NAFPU at Soccer House NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: NAFPU to stage march to soccer house NEW ERA VIDEONafpu on the start of the premier leagueLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here seven − = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 8.3 ° C 8.3 ° 8.3 ° 74% 3.4kmh 0%Thu 11 °Fri 17 °Sat 22 °Sun 22 °Mon 21 ° HIV/AIDSHIV home testing popular among youth May 24, 20170HIV survey nurses want more money May 24, 20170N$1 billion U.S. funding to fight HIV/AIDS May 22, 20170