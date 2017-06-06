Meatco Board co-opts new members

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Dr Diana van Schalkwyk and Silas Kishi Shakumu have been appointed as co-opted members of the Meatco Board. Their appointments came into effect on May 9.

Jethro Kwenani, corporate communication officer of Meatco, says Shakumu has been a practicing legal practitioner of the High Court for a number of years and is a member of the Law Society of Namibia. He holds a Bachelor of Law Degree (LLB) degree from the University of the Western Cape (SA) and a Diploma in Administrative Law from Claremont (SA).

He previously served as legal advisor to TransNamib and the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVAF) and was a member of the board as advisor and company secretary. He also serves on the Namibia Tourism Board.

Since 2008, Shakumu has been practicing at Kishi Shakumu & Co. Inc. The firm focuses on educational, regional and local government, land and environmental, international, intellectual property and labour law as well as corporate governance, contracts and civil and criminal practice.

Shakumu also lectured at the Polytechnic of Namibia (today the Namibia University of Science & Technology) for a number of years.

Dr van Schalkwyk is the owner and director at Food Chain Solutions Namibia. She is a food scientist by profession, with much experience in the agriculture and meat industries, specialising in food processing, manufacturing and quality management systems.

Currently she is the vice-chairperson of the Namibia Manufacturers Association (NMA), having served on that board for 10 years. In support of the meat industry, she was also appointed to the Meat Board of Namibia and has served as a member for several years. Dr van Schalkwyk holds a PhD in Food Science from the University of Stellenbosch, a Masters Degree in Food Chemistry from the University of Namibia, and has published extensively in scientific and other journals/books.

In 2009, she was selected as a finalist in the Business Woman of the Year competition and has contributed to national affairs by serving on the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) board for five years. Her passion is poverty alleviation through job and wealth creation through undertakings in the manufacturing sector.