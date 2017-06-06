IPBF’s N$3.5 billion venture misses date

Jeremiah Ndjoze

Windhoek-The construction of the proposed N$3.5 billion development, comprising of the Windhoek International Convention Centre (WICC) as well as the adjacent Windhoek Hotel (WH) is still hanging in the balance following a ground breaking ceremony mid last year.

The planned construction is an initiative of the Indigenous Peoples Business Forum (IPBF), through its investment arm, the IPBF Investment Holdings and was officiated by the Khomas Regional Governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua.

As the nation awaits with bated breath the construction of the mammoth development, which is aimed at constructing the convention centre as well as the hotel for a combined N$2.5 billion, as well as a shopping mall for N$1 billion.

The blueprint would professedly see the subdivision of the prime land, located in Klein Windhoek, into 161 residential erven, 11 general erven, five business erven, two mixed use erven and 44 public open spaces.

The servicing of the plot was expected to commence late last year while the construction was bound to commence in June 2017.

An electronic query to Chrisch Siririka, the CEO of the IPBF, on progress of the project, remained unanswered.

McLeod-Katjirua, while officiating at the groundbreaking event last year, said the envisaged development represented a unique partnership, coming together for a shared purpose, which is to impact in the most positive way possible on the welfare of the Namibian populace.

“I extend my gratitude to IPBF Investment Holding for their faith in the Khomas Region and (the) country’s economy, which they have expressed not merely in words, but through this investment,” McLeod-Katjirua said at the time.