Finland beckons for cold-shouldered Warrior

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-The suspicious axing of Brave Warriors attacking midfielder Willy Stephanus – better known as Awillo amongst local football followers – from the national squad has turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

The former Fedics United protégé, currently on the books of Katutura giants Black Africa, has signed a six-month contract with Finnish outfit AC Kajaani, former employers of Namibian striker Eusebio Fredericks.

Awillo 25, was recently on the books of Thailand side Krabi FC, where he played alongside compatriot Tangeni Shipahu in the team’s firing line. During his brief stint in Thailand, the tricky winger scored seven goals, accompanied by numerous assists endearing him to the local crowd.

The nimble-footed winger was frozen out of the Warriors squad by the country’s football authorities after a verbal spat with Warriors head coach Bucksy Mannetti.

His absence from the national senior football team has raised eyebrows amongst neutral football fans, with some accusing Mannetti of being vindictive towards the player when he stood his ground after the Warriors’ technical staff tried to systematically block his move to Thailand.

Awillo was instrumental when Black Africa won an unprecedented four back-to-back league titles. He was subsequently rewarded for his efforts with the NPL Player of the Year Award in the 2012/2013 and claimed two awards the following term, including Players’ Player of the Year.