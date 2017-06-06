BREAKING NEWS: Amukwiyu pays back Nekongo in his own coin

Obrein Simasiku

Swapo regional coordinator for Oshikoto Armas Amukwiyu dusted himself from yesterday’s defeat by Marx Nekongo in the Omuthiya district election to win against the same opponent in the Onayena district election held today. Amukwiyu, who has already secured nomination from Oniipa, Omuntele, Eengodhi, Onyaanya and Guinas districts ahead of the elective regional conference on 24 June, won by 29 vote to Nekongo’s 20. Four districts in Oshikoto – Tsumeb, Olukonda, Okankolo and Nehale lyaMpingana, are yet to have their nomination meetings.