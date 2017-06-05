Swakopmund housebreak victim dies in Windhoek

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-A Swakopmund resident who was shot during a burglary in Mondesa last Tuesday died in Katutura State Hospital in Windhoek on Friday.

Crime investigations coordinator for the Namibian Police in Erongo Region Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu on Friday told New Era that the deceased, who was identified as Nghipulwa Matheus Kahwadi, had been shot in the head by unknown suspects during the house break-in.

According to Iikuyu, Kahwadi was asleep with his partner on Tuesday night when one of the suspects climbed through an open window and stole a laptop, as well as two Samsung cellphones with a combined estimated value of N$21,000.

“The deceased woke up during the housebreaking and followed the suspect outside the flat where a scuffle ensued,” Iikuyu narrated.

“The other suspect surprised the deceased outside and shot and wounded him in the right side of his head and fled from the scene. He (Kahwadi) was then taken to the Swakopmund State Hospital and [from there] was rushed to Windhoek, as his condition was serious and unstable. However, he died on Friday,” Iikuyu reported.

He added that the stolen items had not yet been recovered and cautioned that the murder suspects were also still at large.

Iikuyu appealed to the public to come forward with any information that can assist the police to apprehend the culprits, saying: “We really want the public to contact us with any information that would lead to the successful arrest of the two suspects, so that they face the law.”