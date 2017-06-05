President appoints new full-time judges

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Judicial Service Commission has announced that President Hage Geingob has appointed Boas Usiku and Johanna Sophia Prinsloo as permanent judges of the High Court, with effect from July 1.

Their appointments were on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission. Judge Usiku is a practising Namibian lawyer and was first appointed as an acting judge of the High Court from September 5, 2016 to December 2, 2016. His appointment was then extended from December 3 last year to March 31 this year and was again extended from April 1 to June 30.

Judge Prinsloo, also a Namibian, was the principal magistrate at Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court until her appointment as an acting judge of the High Court from February 1 to 28 and from March 1 to 31, which was further extended from April 1 to June 30, culminating last week in her official appointment by President Geingob as a permanent judge of the High Court.