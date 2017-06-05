Ethiopian Airlines named African Airline of the Year 2017

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, has won the African Aviation African Airline of the Year Award for 2017, for the second year in a row, during the 26th Annual Air Finance Africa Conference & Exhibition held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The award was presented to Ethiopian in recognition of its continued rapid growth, increased profitability and its outstanding contribution to aviation development in Africa.

In receiving the Award, acting chief financial officer of Ethiopian Airlines Meseret Bitew said: “We are pleased to win the “African Airline of the Year Award for the second time in a row; a testimony of our commitment to serve our beloved continent Africa.

“The commendable success of Ethiopian Airlines attributes to the visionary leadership of Ethiopian management and the hard work of thousands of Ethiopian employees, who work hard around the clock with unity of purpose.

“Mobility and air connectivity being the economic engine of growth and development, we shall continue to play vital roles in connecting African countries with their major trading partners around the world and realise an economically liberal Africa.”

Announcing the award, African Aviation CEO Nick Fadugba said: “In the past 12 months Ethiopian Airlines has further expanded its route network, modernised its fleet, inaugurated three new aircraft maintenance hangars, as well as a new world-class in-flight catering facility and has strengthened its airline joint ventures in Africa.

“In addition, Ethiopian Airlines has achieved a record financial turnover and profitability, in spite of various industry challenges. Currently, the airline is well on track to exceed the goals of its Vision 2025 Strategy.”

Ethiopian Airlines is a multi-award winning airline and won the Airline of the Year Award by African Airlines Association (AFRAA) for the fifth consecutive year. It also won SkyTrax World Airline Award for Best Airline Staff in Africa, Best African Cargo Airline of the Year Award, and Passenger Choice Award for Best Airline in Africa, among others.