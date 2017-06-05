Engen guards in court over assault on customers

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Two security guards who violently assaulted two customers at a service station in Windhoek last week made their first appearance in court on Friday.

Tobias Nambahu, 25, and co-accused Thomas Nghilyeendele, 26, were arrested on May 28 after video footage went viral on social media depicting the two security guards carrying out a prolonged and vicious assault on two unarmed customers at the Engen service station in Hochland Park.

Nambahu and Nghilyeendele took the stand in Magistrate Venatius Alweendo’s courtroom on one count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and one count of theft. The duo, which appeared without any legal representation, were informed of their right to attain legal representation and were granted bail of N$2,000 each.

The pair was filmed assaulting two brothers, Curtis Brandt and Genrei Schmidt, who were later admitted to hospital for treatment. It is alleged that the two brothers hurled insults at the security guards when one of the brothers walked inside the service station’s shop with a bleeding hand.

Reports last week claimed that the two brothers had remarked that all security guards are “stupid”, words that the two accused did not take kindly. The altercation and assault was filmed by a bystander and was also captured by the store’s CCTV cameras.

The video clip sparked a heated debate on social media, with many people siding with the two guards, while others sympathised with the assaulted brothers. The security guards have since been suspended by their employer.

According to the prosecution, two more witness statements and possible video footage are still outstanding. The case was thus remanded to July 11 for further investigation and attainment of legal representation for the accused.