DHPS joins other Southern African orchestras in a workshop in Pretoria

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The orchestra workshop of German schools abroad in Southern Africa starts today at the German school in Pretoria, South Africa (Deutsche Schule Pretoria, DSP) and lasts until Friday, ending a grand finale concert at the Johannes Church in Pretoria.

Learners of the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS), who form part of the workshop, and their music teachers, started their musical journey to Pretoria yesterday. In preparation, about 15 musical pieces were practiced and prepared at participating schools in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Windhoek.

The joint rehearsals promise to be a great success. Musical pieces from pop, classic and film are practiced together as part of the overall rehearsals (conducted by Carsten Gramann of DHPS and Sonja Kirsch of DS Pretoria and the sectional rehearsals under the supervision of the music teachers involved.

“The sense of community and cooperation between the individual schools and learners are actually in the foreground, and then there is the great joy in seeing each other again,” says DHPS music teacher Gramann.

Many learners know each other from previous orchestra workshops or through their participation at the Sports Olympiad of German schools abroad in Southern Africa. Accommodation at guest families and the special leisure programme offered highlight the great, harmonious atmosphere of this get-together.