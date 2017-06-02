Zambezi Night at Chez Temba promises fire

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The sixth edition of the Zambezi Night hosted by the Chez Ntemba takes place tomorrow.

The event promises to send the capital ablaze with a hype of entertainment.

One of the organisers and performer on the night, DJ Siya, says music lovers can expect a thunderous night from a powerful line-up of artists.

“This is the night people will forget that its winter time because they will be sweating from dancing,” DJ Siya promises.

He adds that on the night, they will have many dancing competitions where patrons can win money, and in addition, they will promote traditional music.

Vuyo, one of the promising upcoming artists from Katima will be the main act on the night. Other artists performing include the PDK Trio, Promise, DJ Siya, Shanky Briz and many others. “I encourage and invite everyone. Not only people from the mighty Zambezi region, but everyone who loves local music,” DJ Siya says.

For him, what is encouraging about the event is seeing the daughters and sons of the Zambezi region coming together to enjoy the night and mingling with other Namibians. Tickets are available at N$50 and the doors open at 20:00 in the evening.