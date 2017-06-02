Standard Bank mistreating customers

Could someone please investigate why Standard Bank Namibia just started deducting swiping fees of hundreds of dollars from their clients’ accounts without notification? Upon enquiry about what’s going on we were told there was a system error last year and they are only just picking it up now. No notification was received. Only after noise was made from clients did they decide to send out a text message recently. I want to formally report them to Bank of Namibia.

Juliette