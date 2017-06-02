Glitz and glamour at Third Will launch

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The launch of the 3rd Will on Zambezi Magic and DStv Catch-Up on Monday turned out to be a glittery red carpet event with socialites, celebrities and members of the cast rocking the red-carpet in their hot outfits.

The event started with the screening of the first episode of the first season, which put the guests in an awesome mood.

The series will now air on DStv in the spirit of taking Namibian stories to Africa, and will premiere officially on Zambezi Magic (DStv Channel 160) on Monday at 18h30, with an omnibus every Saturday at 15h30 to 17h00. The show will also be available on DStv Catch-Up.

Roger Gertze, MultiChoice Namibia general manager, explains that MultiChoice Namibia has always been committed to bringing quality Namibian-produced content to the DStv platform. “At MultiChoice Namibia, we understand that entertainment is a powerful way to tell stories as it brings people together and connects us to the world,” Gertze says.

“We’re fully committed to showcasing stories from the Southern African region that help to build our region’s creative industries while encouraging excellence in TV production.

“We’re especially proud that a Namibian production will now be showcased on Zambezi Magic. This is a significant milestone for our local film and entertainment industry as it will have a larger audience, which covers the Southern African region.”

Zambezi Magic Channel head, Addiel Dzinoreva, elaborates on the channel’s commitment to ensuring that viewers are satisfied with the quality of the content they offer.

“When choosing content, the most important criteria is how good is the story and then the quality of the production. The Third Will is a great story that most of our audiences will relate to. In fact, the storyline is so relevant and interesting that we scheduled it to air three times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays! We are truly excited to share this Namibian production with viewers in the SADC region.”

The 3rd Will executive producer, Frans Kruger, is delighted and believes that the show will be a hit with the African audience.

“The Third Will is an African story about family and all the dynamics that surround that including love, jealousy and forgiveness. It also tackles issues now facing many African countries, including rhino horn smuggling and tenderpreneurship,” Kruger says.

The glamorous red carpet event to showcase the cast and crew of the series included actress Tjiuna Kauapirura and local musician, Dice.