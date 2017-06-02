Geingob expected at Mukwiilongo’s funeral

Helvy Shaanika

Ongwediva-President Hage Geingob and former presidents Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba are expected to attend the funeral of the late Nangolo Mukwiilongo.

Mukwiilongo, a former governor, died at the age of 93 on May 25 following an assault by a gang of thieves at his home. He succumbed to his injuries in Ongwediva Medipark.

Four of five suspects appeared in the Oshakati Magistrate’s Court where their case was postponed to July 20. They remain in police custody.

According to his nephew Epafras Mukwiilongo, the late businessman and first governor of Omusati Region will be laid to rest tomorrow at his home village of Elim. The memorial service will take place today at his homestead from 14h00.

Born Leonard Nangolo Mukwiilongo in 1924 at Elim, Mukwiilongo was one of the first businessmen in the former Ovamboland.

He owned the popular Mini Crop Shopping Centre in Ondangwa which no longer exists.

At the time of his death he owned various shops, including Oshikuku Store in Oshikuku and Cash Today at his home village.

Between 1968 and 1980 he was the elected leader of Owambo Businessmen and also a leader for Christian Businessmen. His fellow pioneer in business Frans Aupa Indongo is expected to speak on behalf of business people at the funeral. He was also a well-known icon of the liberation struggle. In 1992 he became the first governor of Omusati Region, a position he held until 1998. He was also the councillor of Elim Constituency between 1998 and 2004.

Epafras Mukwiilongo described his uncle as a peace-loving man who had a soft spot for his family.

“He took care of everyone and was always ready to attend to problems of the family. Those of us who were close to him learnt a lot from him, especially about business and politics,” said Epafras.

The late Mukwiilongo is survived by a son, five daughters and grandchildren. His wife Loide Tegelela died in 1997.