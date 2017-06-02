D’boi releases mix tape

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Well-known local rapper, Joachim Nongava, popularly known as Joac the D’boi in music circles has released a free mix tape online titled Fakustash Season.

Born and raised in Rundu, the 24-year-old musician realised at the age of only 12 years that he had a passion for music that he then started to pursue while in Grade 8.

“At that time, I was working on mostly underground projects and uploading music on my Sound Cloud Profile, which can be downloaded free of charge online, which gained me some recognition and fan base amongst my peers,” D’boi says.

He remembers visiting his grandmother’s house for holidays as a child and listening to the songs of 50 Cents, the American rapper on cassettes. He would rap along to all the songs perfectly and just loved how it felt and that is how his music career got started.

After a long stint in the industry trying to build his talent, he decided to release a mix tape to create awareness as an upcoming artist this year.

“A mix tape sounds more fun and spontaneous. And is typically used to build up buzz for an upcoming album or in general to create awareness for an artist,” D’boi says.

Music lovers can download and stream the music free of charge on his Sound Cloud page.

“I’m currently working on some music videos that are also coming out this year, and yes also some new music.”

The hip-hop artist says he also shifts between different genres all the time because he loves to experiment with the music.

This year he plans on working with different local and international artists. “Honestly I would work with anybody if the vibe and timing is perfect, but at the top of my collabo wish list is Tequila and Gazza,” he says.