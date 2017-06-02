Ball juggler to entertain guests at tourism expo

Ngaevarue Katjangua

Windhoek-The South African born champion freestyle footballer Chris Njokwana, will be present at the Namibia annual tourism expo scheduled starting today until tomorrow.

Njokwana who first became popular on a Kick Off television advertisement when he famously juggled a ball up and down, is famous for his free style tricks. The free style champion has beaten over one hundred freestylers to win South Africa’s Nike Freestyle Crown in 2003.

Namibia Tourism Expo is a prestigious and mega event organised by the Republikein and reinforced by the Namibian tourism organisations. The event aims to provide a platform for the hospitality industry of Namibia by promoting and marketing their products and services amongst potential customers and industry leaders.