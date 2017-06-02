Axe murder suspect to hear fate soon

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-A forty-three-year-old man who confessed to the murder of his girlfriend and mother of his child is due to be sentenced next week following a postponement in the case.

Israel Kapepu admitted in May to having hacked his girlfriend, 28-year-old Christine Ganses, to death with an axe at their home in Tsaraxa-Aibes informal settlement, Otjiwarongo on February 28, 2015.

The prosecution has placed it on record that a sentence of 32 years’ imprisonment will be befitting as the murder of Ganses is a serious crime that has affected the lives of the deceased’s children, who are now under the care of their relatives.

However Kapepu’s defence lawyer Mese Tjituri has pleaded with the court to be lenient with his client, suggesting a sentence of 28 years in prison.

Tjituri explained that his client has shown remorse by apologising to Ganses’ mother for the gruesome murder of her daughter. Furthermore, he has cooperated with the police throughout their investigations.

Kapepu is charged with murder, read with provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. Through his plea explanation Kapepu indicated he did not directly intend to kill her when he struck her three times on the head with an axe.

Ganses’ murder occurred after two days of continuous drinking when the couple were involved in a heated argument which resulted in Kapepu striking Ganses with an axe to the head.

Kapepu inflicted three fatal blows to Ganses’ head with the blunt side of the axe. The blows were fatal and Ganses died instantly when she fell to the floor.

The argument occurred because Ganses wanted to return to the watering hole while Kapepu felt they should spend quality time together at home after they had been drinking for almost two days. Kapepu explained Ganses insulted him and he felt hurt, angry and disrespected.

Kapepu will hear his fate on June 6.