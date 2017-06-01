Meet the Fiat Tipo, hatchback and sedan

Staff Reporter

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles has launched the all-new Fiat Tipo hatchback and its sedan sibling to the southern African market following the vehicle’s highly successful European debut.

The Fiat Tipo models offer an updated range of engines in three different capacities with two fuel options. They are the turbo-diesel 1.3 MultiJet II, the Fire 1.4 16v and 1.6 E-torQ petrol engines.

There are also three types of transmissions: 5-speed manual for the 1.3l diesel engine, 6-speed manual for the 1.4l petrol engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission for the 1.6 E-torQ petrol engine.

Fiat-Chrysler developed the Tipo family around the design brief “Skills, no frills” and combines the brand’s historic concepts of functionality, simplicity and personality in an extraordinary value-for-money offering.

Personality-wise, the Fiat Tipo projects a dynamic style and a strong character in all versions with simple choices provided to the customer resulting in a range of engines and trim levels that will appeal directly to the heart of the market.

Thanks in part to these characteristics, motoring journalists have awarded the Tipo family a string of accolades, the latest of which is the prestigious Autobest “Best Buy Car 2016” award, chosen by a jury of 26 journalists from the most authoritative European car magazines.

This award underlines the model’s design, quality, comfort and versatility and rewards an exceptional offering that is squarely focused on value for money, a crucial concept in Fiat’s functional family strategy, summed up in the slogan “You don’t need much to get a lot”.

The new car features a suspension layout designed for dynamic driving, brilliant road-holding and outstanding comfort with independent McPherson struts on the front axle and an interconnected torque beam on the rear.

The two layouts are optimised to reduce weight and contribute to improved fuel efficiency, without compromising the dynamic driving experience.

Locally two body styles, three trim levels, three engines and three transmission types will be available at launch. The sedan will be available in the POP or EASY versions whilst the hatchback will be available in the POP, EASY or LOUNGE configurations.

The engine range offers one diesel and two petrol derivatives that target the heart of the 70 to 81 kW market. The transmissions can be 5 or 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission depending on the engine.

The colour range comprises eight colours: Ambient White, Breakbeat Grey, Electroclash Grey, Pearl Sand, Magnetic Bronze, Amore Red, Mediterraneo Blue and Cinema Black available on both body styles and a ninth, Sky Blue, is available exclusively on the sedan.

The Tipo features the latest-generation audio systems including a hands-free Bluetooth interface, audio streaming, text reader and voice recognition, AUX and USB ports with iPod integration, controls on the steering wheel.

Options include a rear-parking camera and the new Tom Tom 3D built-in navigation system is optionally available on all models except the EASY.

Besides the generous array of safety devices, comfort and practicality are assured by manual air conditioning (on the POP versions) and automatic air conditioning (on the remainder of the range).

The model boasts features such as electric front windows, electrically adjustable door mirrors with defrosting function and a 60/40-split rear seat (excludes sedan POP version). POP models feature 16” steel wheels fitted with stylish covers.

Prices starts at N$230 000 for the 1.4 litre and tops at slightly above N$300 000 for the 1.6-litre. All Fiat Tipo models come with a standard 3-year/100,000km warranty and service plan.