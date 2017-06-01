Game on, be there at FNB Classic Clashes

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

FNB Namibia, NBL, Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) and the Namibia School Sports Union (NSSU) launched this year’s FNB Classic Clashes, starting tomorrow.

The Classic Clashes programme was initiated by FNB in 2008 and has since become one of the most sought-after sporting events amongst secondary school learners.

This year’s theme is “Game On! Be a Hero. Be there!”, hoping to bring out the competitive spirit between schools.

Participating schools are from Gobabis, Stampriet, Windhoek, Rehoboth, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Keetmanshoop, Grootfontein, Otjiwarongo and Ongwediva.

Gordon Pokolo, sponsorship manager at FNB Namibia, revealed that FNB in association with NBL – through its Vigo brand, as co-sponsor for the 2nd year running – will this year enable 40 schools from around the country to participate in the 20 clashes, namely netball, football and rugby.

“At FNB we believe in sport development and partnering with the government to ensure every child has the right to sport. These games are not just about sport, it’s a celebration of the school community, learners, teachers, parents and the school authorities all having fun.

“We have seen how Classic Clashes has transformed the lives of individuals. It bolsters their physical, psychological, emotional and social well-being and development, while at the same time unites communities around the country.”

Simataa Mwiya, chief administrator of the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC), said it was always a pleasure to join hands with FNB to grow the capacity of sport development in the country as they share the NSC’s vision to actively grow the youth through productive activity.

“The Government of Namibia promotes sports development as an essential tool in promoting cooperation, peace, advocacy and fundraising.”

FNB recognizes sport and physical education as a fundamental human right for all people, since sports development provides societal bonds among citizens, the potential for economic growth, improved fitness and the promotion of gender equality.

“Sports development also promotes discipline and good habits that benefit participants in other areas of their daily lives.”